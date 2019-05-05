Transcript for Flames engulfed the tour bus of a world-renowned choir

St. John's river. We'll move now on to a deadly crash on a freeway in California. Flames engulfing a tour bus, carrying a world-renowned choir. ABC's Marci Gonzalez is here with more. An incredible act of resilience by members of that choir. Reporter: That choir had just arrived in California and were on the road for only a few minutes when they were suddenly thrown from their seats in that crash. They managed to get off the bus just before it caught on fire. And yet, these incredible college students decided the show they had traveled there for, must go on. Their bus busting into flames after a crash on a California freeway. It's going to be tour bus 40 people on it and then there's four other vehicles. Reporter: Overnight, just hours after escaping from the wreckage, the university choir that was onboard, taking the stage in this emotional performance. This group known as aeolians from okaywood university from Huntsville, Alabama, on their way to hotel after landing in San Francisco. When they were involved if a deadly chain-reaction crash It was like a nightmare. I couldn't believe it was happening. Reporter: The impact igniting a fire which quickly engulfed the bus. One of the young ladies in front of me was crying, yelling and screaming because it was just unreal. Reporter: Everyone on the bus managed to escape unhurt. And with a new powerful perspective. To still be here and to be still be able to minister through song, which is what the aeolians is all about, is nothing but a blessing. There were several other vehicles involved in the crash. One person in an SUV that hit the bus was killed. We're told another person is hospitalized and the California highway patrol is investigating. They are incredible. Absolutely. Really impressive group. Thank you, Marci.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.