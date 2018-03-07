'GMA' Hot List: New study finds coffee drinkers may live longer

Plus: U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Tait discusses the latest on the mission to rescue the boys stuck in a cave in Thailand, and Cardi B makes history as a female rapper.
1:08 | 07/03/18

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: New study finds coffee drinkers may live longer
Here's your 62 hot lips from GMA today. Credible risky and highly. Crews finally finding those twelve boys and their soccer coach I want to bring in US air force captain Jessica taped keep going back to how young these boys are what exactly are they up against right now the next moment you raining and that contributes to the weather conditions indicate mean cables you factor that into body that are a new study finds that coffee drinkers may live longer think you are chief medical course of the hot and Jennifer Ashton is here. Cheering yeah. And this is rare that you're gonna hear me say this war does appear to be better yes including eSATA. Risk of premature death due to all causes by 6% wolf I ain't getting that for so long I'm. Couldn't be making hip hop history becoming the first woman rapper to ever hit number one twice congratulation. Today is different have to thank our fans and you have sort. Yes and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

