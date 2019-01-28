'GMA' Hot List: Former White House aide speaks out about new tell-all book

More
Plus, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also dishes on his own new book and actor Sam Neill posts photos of himself doing yoga with his pig.
1:08 | 01/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Former White House aide speaks out about new tell-all book

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60683818,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Former White House aide speaks out about new tell-all book","duration":"1:08","description":"Plus, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also dishes on his own new book and actor Sam Neill posts photos of himself doing yoga with his pig. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/gma-hot-list-white-house-aide-speaks-book-60683818","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.