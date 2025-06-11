Good Samaritan and officers save woman from burning car

Officer Nicholas Contino and good Samaritan Nathan Felix worked with a paramedic and motorists to free a 68-year-old woman from an overturned vehicle in Chester, Orange County, New York.

June 11, 2025

