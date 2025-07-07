How heavy rain caused catastrophic flooding in Texas

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee shares how the fast flood threat developed so quickly and how early people were warned about the dangers.

July 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live