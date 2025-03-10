High school runner hit in head with baton during race

Junior Kaelen Tucker was running the second leg of the 4x200 relay in the Virginia State High School League Championships when another athlete struck her in the head with a baton.

March 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live