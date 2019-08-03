Transcript for House passes resolution rejecting hate

that news overnight from capitol the house voting to condemn bigotry after freshman democratic congresswoman ilhan OMAR's comments about Israel sparked outrage. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce joins us now, Mary, while this drew allegations of anti-semitism it exposed major divisions among Democrats. Reporter: Yeah, this was a real family feud, Cecilia, but within the democratic party, posing Jean rational and ideological divides going to dog the party from here on out. Overnight they did pass this sweeping resolution but it capped days of frustration and fierce debate over how to respond to congresswoman ilhan OMAR's alleged anti-semitic comments. In the end what they passed was a wide-ranging condemnation of hateful speech including anti-semitism and islamophobia but did not call out congresswoman OMAR by name and final language broadened after many Progressive members said the original language was unfair in the way it singled out OMAR and questioned why the congress hasn't responded similar to president trump's hateful or racially charged language in the past and what was finally passed did have broad support but, Cecilia, this is simply not what Democrats had hoped to be talking about up here all week. That's exactly right. Certainly gave them a pause for a few days. They will try to get back on track with an anti-corruption bill. Reporter: Yeah, this is sort of the signature centerpiece of the new house majority here. Democrats will be moving forward in the house on this anti-corruption bill. It tackles issues like limiting big money in politics, tackling election reforms and also would require any president to release his tax returns so Democrats here are trying to set a new tone but this bill is expected to hit a brick wall in the Republican controlled senate where Mitch Mcconnell has made clear he is opposed. You got a friendly bird behind you. Some competition. Reporter: Never a dull moment on the hill. Also this morning, president

