Transcript for 9 injured in apartment complex stabbing

We want to turn to breaking news overnight and this is a disturbing story. It iolves a stabbing spree in Boise, Idaho, a man attacking ople in an apament complex, many of them,ording to the police, immigrant families. Details are just coming in on this and rob is -- Ron, rather is train it all. Ron, what do we know? A very disturbing scene. Witnesses describe a horrific scene in Boise, Idaho. Police have a suspect now in custody but do not Y know a motive for this very vicious attack. Requesting as many its as we can get. Reporter: This morning a brutal act of violence rrorizing a refugee community in Boise. Nine people stabbed at an apartment complex. Police say it all unfolded jt before 9:00 P.M. Local time last night. Advise medics there are some ild victimon Wylie. Reporter: Officers responding to call of a man with a knife. When they arrived, a horrific scene. Investigators saying victims, some of them foreign refugees, were found in the parking lot and inside apartments. Some suffeng life-threatening injuries. The age range of the victims Ries dramatically. It'sffected all aspects of the families within the apartment complex. Reporter: After a brief chase, police took the suspect into custody. It's a angle evil individual who attacked people with no provocation that we are aware of. Reporter: A 30-year-old man who they're interviewing now, authorities inveigating a motive. The suspect is from out of state. They're not saying from where or when he went to Idaho. Investigators also said they're not awa of any connection between that suspect and the victims. Again, nine people stabbed at the apartment complex in Boise, Idaho. Horrific story. Disturbing detas. Ron, thanks so much.

