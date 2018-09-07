Transcript for Inside the hospital treating Thai cave rescue survivors

all right, thanks so much, Matt. Morem the hospital. Rienne bankerts there where the boys are being tree what's the latest, Adrienne? Reporter: , The good news- what we saw -- here inhiang rai where the ambulance com with a police and military Cort. E roads have beencted. Can you see the policeoundary right behind us here but open that par tig and allow that ambulance to get through and inside the hospital. And againjubilation people are ecst over th news that Osen arred here. Matt Gutman was talkibout en not being able to see their parents yet under quarantine, of course, there is thcern T these children are medically N beo still be evaluated and make sure they're checked out and fin beforereuniting with T mily. What special accommodations have they made for the family and the patients? Reporter: This is a 14-story hospital. E entire eighth floor is an er room-style floor. Been convertedo that can be solely dedicated Ng those 13 patients WHE ey arrive here, in fa a government official took facility to make surehe system was set up propriate for those pnts as they arrived the cave but it's quite a journey coming all T from that cavy Ya ambulance, then helicopter then ambulance again. Once they arrive on scene they have doctors nurses, N, cited to make S T theyrecover fully. George, back to you. Okay, Adrienne, thanks very mu more on this from retired admiral rt Harward. The Navy someho serve at the deputy at Navy central command. This new wave rescuesng smoothly. Is this the of thing where S.E.A. And other officials areearning doing? George, THA exactly right. Ave a . They're executing the plan and en they did, they recover the first four yesterday. I'm sure they need R this. Toart I building that trusting confident the kids' minds. They've been in have f7 days and now the've got to dis arduous trek andome of them who are nomfortable in the water a probably scared out of theirds so ink the biggest part is not only refining the plan, but telling these kids, look, we've got out. This is working. We'roing to get Y out and getting their trust and confce pumpedp for the journeey're going to make S just anredibleey that thesuys are going T have to navigate andhat they're think

