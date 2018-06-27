Transcript for Judge orders families separated at border reunited within 30 days

First with that breaking news at the border overnight a federal judge ordering the government to reunite separated families within 30 days and children under 5 must now be reunited with their parents in just 14 days. More than 2,000 of those separated children are still in federal custody. ABC's chief national correspondent Tom llamas is traveling with the customs and border protection in Tucson, Arizona, and has the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Cecilia, good morning to you. This is a major headline. As you mentioned, there are still more than 2,000 children who were separated from their parents and now a U.S. District judge in California setting a hard deadline for those families to be reunited. Here's what the order says specifically. First, families need to be reunited within 30 days. Children younger than 5 must be reunited within 14 days of the order and the order also stops any future separations. The judge putting it very bluntly in his decision. Listen, the unfortunate reality is that under the present system migrant children are not accounted for with the same efficiency and accuracy as property. Certainly that cannot satisfy the requirement of due process. One of the named plaintiffs, an undocumented immigrants from Brazil name Jocelyn. ABC this us was the first to profile her after she was separated from her son for more than eight months. Shortly after our story aired she was reunited with her son but there are still more than 2,000 children who are not been reunited and some parents are already been deported and others are hundreds of miles away and the department of justice gave us a statement, it's even more imperative that congress finally ago to give federal law enforcement the ability to simultaneously enforce the law and keep families together. So much confusion. The white house says the first lady has been so moved she's now planning to make a second trip back to the border? Reporter: Yeah, that's right. You'll remember she made that surprise trip just last week. Many people didn't know this was going to happen. She appeared near the border in McAllen to visit one of the detention facilities holding children that had been separated but it was cut short and, of course, it sort of was overshadowed because of that green ZARA jacket that had the words really don't care, do you. Her office maintaining there was no hidden meaning behind the jacket but then the president later tweeting that the jacket was meant in response to, quote, the fake news media. Cecilia. Totally correcting his own wife's office. More breaking news. A stunning night in politics.

