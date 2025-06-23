Karoline Leavitt discusses US strikes on Iran

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt joins “GMA” to discuss the White House’s message following U.S. strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear program.

June 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live