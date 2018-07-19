Transcript for Long-distance 911 call reaches Lisbon, Maine, not Portugal

We are back with an elevator rescue that took some international help. Amer tourists tried in Portugal calling helut getting connected to some back ihe U.S. Diane Macedo is here with odmorning, Diane. Good morning. This Texas family stuck in a lisb evator seemed to follow all thegicalsteps. Firsthey pushed the Ator's emgency button then they called the lbon police. Just one problem, wrong Lisbon. We are I a very elevator and the elevators stuck. Reporter: When rimand her family got stuck they what any do. They called for help. W called the emergency button on the elevaanhe man who answered, I mean I DI know this at the time but apparently H tho that we were just prank Cal him. Tu U cling 911. Eporter:hat state areou in right now? W in Lisbon Portugal. Reporter:utir CL wasn't answered by authorities in Lisbon, portugal.inas answere over 3,00le Lisbon, Maine. I'm going to Stith you, okay. I'm going to try to get you . I'm in the state of Maine in theited states but I'm going to try to getsomebo. I W very shocked. Evented Portugal. That is not W I expected to hear. She was the who contacted the lisbonhorities F us. Reporteithin 20 mes Portuguese first responders had UT O T elevator. Bu overght rima and Kathy connected again. This timeor a facetime union. Weit lot more helpful with first pern W got in touch with. Thank you.that's why do what I do. Orter: She sai they crammed four people a twperson elevator so were excited when theremareman showed up. From N one they're taking the rs. Alsoor anybody who is trying to call eencyvices in Europe, it is12, not 911. I didn't know that. They call 911 and got a centraldiat when they said Lisbon she dispatched them to Lisbon, Maine. But he end itorked out so such badidea. Good information. When you 112. In Europe. The equivt to 911 is 112. News you can us Did know that? I did not kw THA Did you know that at ho thank U. D put four people in a two-person elevator.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.