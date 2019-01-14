Transcript for Majority of Americans blame Trump, GOP for shutdown: Poll

the battle over a border wall. According to our latest poll, 53% of Americans blame president trump and Republicans for the stalemate. 29% blame congressional Democrats. The poll shows support for the border wall has been rising over the last year. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce. The GOP bearing most of the blame. Sit enough to change their approach? Reporter: So far, this public pressure is not making them blipg. Right now, the two sides are not talking about talking. Congress was at home this weekend. Law makers back in their district. While the president was at the white house tweeting. Insisting that he does, quote, have a plan on the shutdown and is ready to sign. But, right now, day 24, no one knows twhat president is willing to sip. Where he's Willi to compromise, if at all. So far, the only proposal he's been discussing is the possibility of declaring a national emergency to go around congress to build his wall. But, there are some signs that Republicans may be concerned that this stalemate is hurting the party. Lindsey graham, one of the president's top allies is suggesting the president temporarily reopen the government so they have time to negotiate. One of the reasons they haven't had enough pressure is that 82% of Americans say they have not been up convenienced. 18% say they're personally affected. That could change. Reporter: Right now, George, the numbers show that lawmakers may not be feeling enough pressure yet. That may be coming because while just 18% say they feel personally affected, now, according to our poll, 79% say it would be a serious problem or a crisis if this were to continue. If past shut youps are any indication, it's when the public is more than they can handle, they make resolutions. It's matter of time.

