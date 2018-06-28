Transcript for Man speaks out about video of his clinging to speeding car

Okay, T take a look at this video. Imagine driving down the highway and seeing this. We're now hearing why this Florida man was clinging to the hood of a speeding car and why his ex-girlfriend said she kept on going. Gio Benitez is here with more. All right, gio, what's going on? Oh, Cecilia, good morning. That video has more than a million views already and this morning, it's a high speed he said/she said. Pointing the finger at each other. It was a viral video so wild it almost seemed hard to believe. A man clinging to a car speeding down a Florida highway at nearly 70 miles per hour holding on for dear life for nearly 15 minutes. But it was very real for junior Francis and his ex-girlfriend behind the wheel. You're on top of the car. Yes, I'm on top of a speeding vehicle. Reporter: Francis saying he thought he was going to die. She's specificing the car and I'm on top of the car. Okay, sir, I'm letting them know. I'm going to need help. Reporter: He said it started with an argument when they both wanted to use the car and still live together. She turned the engine on, dropped it in reverse and started driving out and that's when things took a turn. Reporter: 22-year-old Francis telling WPLG his ex got to the driver after seat first and Francis showing us how he held on. It was with one hand and the other hand I'm holding the phone. 911, what is your emergency? Yes, I'm on top of a speeding vehicle. Someone's trying to steal my car. Okay, what's the address? I don't even know where I'm at. Reporter: 24-year-old patresha Isidore eventually arrested released from jail and now talking to cameras. I had to go get my child so I wasn't going to deal with any fool. He had plenty of time to get off the car. He didn't want to stop. I understand it's gone viral, but a lot of people need to understand the dangers that this suspect put everyone in not just the victim that was on the hood of the car. And Isidore says she tried to stop but that he wouldn't get off the hood. She says she's filing a restraining order against him. 70 miles an hour for 15 miles. 15 miles. And he's on the cell phone the whole time. One of the busiest highways in south Florida. I love how the operator said what's your address? Hard to say when you're -- So we were thinking of asking you to reenact this tomorrow for the show. Yeah, no. I know I'm a Florida boy but leave it at that. Good thing he's safe. That could have been a whole lot different. Yeah, coming up we have your

