Transcript for Manafort case goes to jury after dramatic closing arguments

Now the latest on the Paul manafort trial. The jury set to decide the fate of the president's former campaign chairman who's facing 18 counts of financial crimes. Pierre Thomas has the latest there in Washington. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Robin, good morning. The case is now in the hands of six men and six women who will decide if manafort goes to prison for life. In a dramatic showdown, prosecutors in Paul manafort's defense team facing off in closing arguments. Prosecutors portraying manafort as a liar who committed bank fraud and who quietly amassed $60 million in overseas bank accounts, failing to pay millions in taxes to the irs. Use your common sense, does it make sense that Paul manafort had 31 overseas accounts and he forgot that he had to report them? Prosecutors claim that he used that hidden income from those overseas accounts to buy expensive suits, luxury cars, and to do renovations on multiple homes. Manafort, the president's former campaign chairman -- He's here someplace. Where's Paul? Reporter: -- Never took the stand in his own trial. His attorneys presenting no witnesses for his defense. Their reason, they claim the government's case was weak. The government has not met their burden of proof. Reporter: The dense team tore into the prosecution's star witness, putting Rick Gates on trial. Gates, who got a plea deal in exchange for his cooperation with the government, was portrayed by defense attorneys as an embezzler, a scam artist and a man of low character. If any crimes were committed, defense attorney said, Gates was the one doing it. This is somebody Mr. Manafort trusted. What a big mistake that was, the defense attorney said. But prosecutors claim Gates acted on manafort's orders. The jurors need not take Gates' word on its own, but to listen to 26 other witnesses and to consider thousands of pages of documents. According to the prosecution quote, the star witness in this case is the documents. The manafort case looms critical for the special counsel's investigation. This is Mueller's only case that's gone to trial so far, so there's a lot at stake for him too, robin. Many continue to watch. Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.