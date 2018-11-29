Transcript for Manhunt grows as missing North Carolina teen found dead

A manhunt is under way for the killer of that 13-year-old who was kidnapped from her front yard in North Carolina. Steve osunsami has the latest for us. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, robin. This is a difficult morning for the girl's family and for investigators who had hoped to find her alive. She is in the eighth grade and there are grief counselors at her school this morning for children who need it. Rural North Carolina authorities are pouring resources into a search for a killer. They're looking for the man who they now believe murdered this 13-year-old middle school student. We are absolutely devastated. I wish we had a different outcome for hania's family. Reporter: Earlier hania Aguilar was kidnapped from her front yard while waiting to go to school. Police believe she was forced into this stolen SUV seen here on a security camera driving away with her inside. A witness reported seeing a man forcing the girl into the truck dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandanna that covered his face and police found it abandoned three days later and found the body of the girl this week in a body of water just seven miles from her home. We have to find out how she died, who did this to her and have to bring the person or persons responsible to justice. Reporter: It doesn't appear there are many leads. Police say they have no person of interest and it's not clear that they even know who they're looking for, robin. Thanks so much. Boy, so hard to hear stuff like that. Coming up here that popular

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.