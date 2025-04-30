Marine police stop runaway boat in waters off Florida

Camera footage caught the Sarasota Police Marine unit jumping into action to stop an unmanned boat circling in Sarasota Bay after the driver was knocked overboard by a large wake.

April 30, 2025

