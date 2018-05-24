-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain shares update on her father, Sen. John McCain
-
Now Playing: Writer Mark Salter and filmmaker Teddy Kunhardt on their tributes to Sen. John McCain
-
Now Playing: A look at the final days of Michael Jackson
-
Now Playing: Airbnb glitch sends man to wrong country
-
Now Playing: McCain says in biopic: 'I'm a human being and I'm not a maverick'
-
Now Playing: Tropical system takes aim at Southeast
-
Now Playing: Body cam video released in tasing of Bucks player
-
Now Playing: Kushner has security clearance restored
-
Now Playing: NFL mandates players stand for national anthem
-
Now Playing: Tips to throw a memorable Memorial Day party
-
Now Playing: Abby Wambach's commencement message to women: 'We are the wolves'
-
Now Playing: Dramatic rise in ADHD medication mishaps among kids and teens, report finds
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama shares throwback pics
-
Now Playing: Meet the 2018 Miss USA Winner
-
Now Playing: Josh Brolin opens up about his summer blockbusters
-
Now Playing: Grandparents berate spoiled grandchild on 'What Would You Do'
-
Now Playing: Who's behind the internet's 'youngest flexer,' 9-year-old 'Lil Tay'?
-
Now Playing: How to pick the best phone mount for your car from Wirecutter
-
Now Playing: Emilia Clarke opens up about 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
-
Now Playing: Harry, Meghan make 1st official appearance after wedding