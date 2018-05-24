McCain says in biopic: 'I'm a human being and I'm not a maverick'

More
Sen. John McCain, 81, reflects on his life in the new HBO documentary "John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls."
2:31 | 05/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for McCain says in biopic: 'I'm a human being and I'm not a maverick'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55404458,"title":"McCain says in biopic: 'I'm a human being and I'm not a maverick'","duration":"2:31","description":"Sen. John McCain, 81, reflects on his life in the new HBO documentary \"John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls.\"","url":"/GMA/News/video/mccain-biopic-im-human-maverick-55404458","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.