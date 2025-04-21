I met Pope Francis on a flight. This was our unforgettable exchange

ABC News' Terry Moran met Pope Francis on a flight while on assignment as a reporter. Moran, whose wife was expecting at the time, recounted the memorable conversation he had with the pope.

April 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live