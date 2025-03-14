Millions get a glimpse at ‘blood moon’ lunar eclipse

The eclipse was visible throughout most of North and South America, as well as parts of Africa, Europe, Australia and Japan.

March 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live