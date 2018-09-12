Mother trampled to death before concert in Italy

Six people have died and many more injured as a stampede broke out before a concert; officials are investigating if an irritant spray sparked the panic or if crowd capacity regulations were violated.
1:57 | 12/09/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Mother trampled to death before concert in Italy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

