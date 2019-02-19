Transcript for Possible motive emerges in disappearance of Colorado mom

Also this morning, the accused killer of Kelsey Berreth, her fiance, Patrick Frazee is due back in court in morning as new allegations emerge as a possible motive for the murder. Kayna Whitworth has more. Reporter: Frazee will be in this courthouse right behind me in just a few hours for his preliminary hearing. This as the parents of Kelsey Berreth have filed a wrongful death suit against Frazee saying they think that he killed their daughter because he wanted full custody on their child. This morning, prosecutors will try to prove they have enough evidence to move forward in the murder trial against Patrick Frazee. The Colorado man accused of murdering his fiance Kelsey Berreth, Frazee has been charged with two coups of first degree murder and three counts of solicitation involving her death defect the fact they haven't found her body. This as a possible motive coming to light. Berreth's parents claiming in a newly filed wrongful death lawsuit that Frazee wanted full custody of the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Kaylee. And that Kelsey would not agree. Allegedly only agreeing to 50/50 custody. In thoseuments obtained by ABC news Berreth's mother says Frazee told her that he and Kelsey broke up on or about Thanksgiving day in 2018, the day Berreth was last seen in public shopping at this supermarket. Berreth's cell phone pinged three days after she went missing from Colorado 700 miles away in Idaho. Earlier this month, Frazee's friend Idaho nurse Krystal Lee Kenney pleaded guilty to helping dispose of Berreth's cell phone. Kenney is cooperating with investigators and has to testify against Frazee as part of her plea deal with prosecutors. -- The victim's cell phone with an intent to impair the phone's available in the investigation. Reporter: Frazee was arrested hearing but we are expecting to learn new details on this investigation and testimony that could last up to three hours and, guys, just so you know, Frazee's attorney has not yet commented on that civil suit brought by Kelsey's parents. Thank you.

