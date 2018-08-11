Transcript for Is Mueller's investigation in peril after Sessions' firing?

Cecilia Vega, thanks very much. Our chief legal analyst Dan Abrams for more. Matt Whitaker in charge of the Russia investigation right now but he is going to have to have his appointment reviewed. His participation reviewed by ethics officials. The fact that he has spoken out on the investigation before he had the job and his connections to a witness, Sam Clovis, is that enough to get him out? Probably not but it will be certainly in a closer call, remember, he is the acting attorney general right now so he doesn't have to get the full confirmation from the senate, et cetera. 210 days. Exactly. But if you listen to what he said publicly this was like an audition tape to become president trump's attorney general. Everything he has said publicly supports exactly what the president's position has been on the investigation into his own campaign. So this isn't just consistent with positions the president has taken, this is about consistency with the positions the president has taken about the investigation into him. So I think you have to keep it clear that that's what we're talking about here. Everything from the meeting with don junior, with the Russians to the scope of this investigation to whether there should have been a special counsel in the first place to whether Hillary Clinton should have been indicted. If he wanted to steer, hinder or stop the investigation what could he do? He likely is not going to end it but he could hinder it. He could as he suggested he could try to starve it of funds. He could also say no if they want to seek an indictment, he could say I don't think you should. So far the white house says he won't do it. We will watch. Dan Abrams. Thanks very much. During the press conference many of the reporters were pressing him about the cabinet change, about that there were going to be not just cabinet changes. He said he didn't want to go there. And soon after the firing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.