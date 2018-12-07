Papa John's founder resigns, apologizes for racial slur

John Schnatter resigned as chairman of the board of the pizza chain after apologizing for using a racial slur on a conference call.
0:56 | 07/12/18

Comments
Papa John's founder resigns, apologizes for racial slur

