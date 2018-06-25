Transcript for Parents of unarmed teen killed by police speak out

country from califnia to new York so this ification will be difficult. The deadly shootingf an unarmed teenager in Pittsburgh. Antwon rose's parents are breaking their silence as they prepare to lay their son to rest later today and demanding justice and Kenneth Moton sat down with them for this exclusive interview. Good morning. Reporte good morning. Hundreds of pe from this community are elected to attend the funeral for antwon rose which being held here atis high school. There will be no protests today as so many in this community P respects to won and his parents, all of this is being done out of rest for them aftery told us they want the officer who took the son's life to be responsible. As hundreds lined up for 17-year-old antwon rose's wake Sund his grieving parents spoke out. That was my baby. Reporhis morning, they are adamant there was nothing justified about the death of son shot B police. He murdered my son in cold blood. If H has a son, I pray heart never haso hurt the way mine's do Reporter: As we lea more ab the cell phone video that captured theent the unarmed teen W hit three times last . By easttsburgh police ficer mic rosfeld as he ran away from traffic stop. It was like he was taking target practice out on this Youngman's back. He didn't flinch. He dt saytop running. He didn't say anyt. Reporter: The 23r-old witness who asked us not to show her face telling us about her decision to record that cell phone video. T was the tone of the offices voice, his tone. He was very harsh. He screaming. Reporter: The car antwon was riding in was suspe of bei involved a drive- shooting found two G inside after two was shot and empty gun ip in his pocket. The ones that say antwon ouldn't have been in the car, to that you say -- My son is dead. For alose people that say that, tir son muste at Hom Reporter: The shooting has sparked massive protests. Keep fighting. Do it peacefully. Eporter:antwon's mother shared with demonstrators a poem he wrote two Y ago for a place. I see mot bur remembehat sons. I want my mom to never feel that pain. That's Nott a poem, that is the LE of many, many young africaerican males. It was just that my son wrote it down and he lost his life. My son was truly a beautiful soul. Everyone has stood up and are hoping it changes the world Reporter:antwon's parents didn't want to talk about the alle circumstanchat led up to the shooting. Officer rosfd is said to be cooperating wit the investigation.we haven't heard back from his attorney, Cecilia. Okay, Kenneth, T U. The family is grateful for the deo that was taken by a bystander it's just chilling he wrote that poem.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.