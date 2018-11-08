Police brace for new rallies one year after deadly Charlottesville protests

The mother of the woman killed while counterprotesting speaks out amid new state of emergency.
2:20 | 08/11/18

officials tells us thajust not true That ra Palmeri for us. E presidennot commenting O protest. Police T Washington bracing for new ras one after the violent clashes Eva pilgram in charlottesville with the STO This is wherehappened. This here the caca barring down crash into that G of peoplen see thers de in place and dum truck bcking E city. Many of intersectis here, they're in preparation. Reporter: The city of charlottesvillder a state of emergency. The fear, repeat of this.a year agohis weekencity stets became a ffledged battle ze. These images of men marching on thuniversity of Virginia's campus shook the country. White ns conveed O this nor quiet town protesting plans to remove a statutf confederateer Robert E. Now one N rallies plannedother of ear-old heheheye counterrofit killed when police say aar driven by a white nationalist droveough a crowd of people is Sak out. I didn't come to this street for a week. The first I drove pt here was right afth Rorter: Thenti defamation ague said ere's been an increased in white supremacist propagan efforts. The adl trackinglmost 500 this weekend she'll be standing with many of same people did E year ago and H this needs to have. Positiv nonviolent solutions. There's no place for hate. O of the things we noticed that's different this morning, a much more visible show of force around the city charttesville. Last year when we were here relocked off wi police car, a police officer and a traffic cone. Much different E. Eva, thank you. Things too rciano.

