Transcript for Police investigate body found inside NFL star's home

We move to a shocking discovery at the home of an NFL star. A body was found at janoris Jenkins' house while he was out of town and authorities investigating and ABC's Paula Faris here with the latest. Reporter: Good morning. This all happened when Jenkins was miles away and police are investigating this as a homicide. It's picked off. Down the sideline goes janoris Jenkins. Reporter: Janoris Jenkins is known for his solid defense and speed as a cornerba on the new York giants. There comes jackrabbit. Reporter: But this morning police are developing just how and why a dead body was discovered inside the NFL star's property Tuesday morning converting his home into a crime scene. I heard from some neighbors over here they found a dead body in the basement. The interactions we've had with him, just nice, decent. He is a perfect neighbor. Reporter: Overnight authorities described him as Jenkins' family friend Roosevelt Rene living in the house at the time, reports saying the 25-year-old was a music producer. Sources have told ESPN they are investigating this as a homicide. Jenkins was not home at the time Rene's body was discovered and ESPN reports the football pro last been at his Florida home the last two weeks. Janoris wanted to get back to New Jersey but the New York giants and the attorneys have told him to stay in Florida at this point as police continue to investigate. Now, we reached out to janoris Jenkins' camp. The cause of Rene's death is still unknown and Ang autopsy will be performed to determine how he decided. Thanks. Now to that big news for

