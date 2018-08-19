Transcript for Police purse active leads in manhunt for Nashville shooting suspects

Turning now to a city on edge. Nashville police are on the hunt for two cold-bloodedillers, calling them armnd dangerous The pair are already linked to a double murder but investigators are trying to determine if they've been involved in other shootings ov the past week. ABC's erielle re is here with they latest. Erielle,d morning. Reporter: Good morning, whit, good morning, ev police say the pair may be linked to at least four shootings in and around Nashville. Intense manhunt uer way this morning amid fears they could again. Reporter: Tmorning Nashville police sayhey're pursuing active leads after recentte of seemingly room shootings. Two Arand dangerous suspects still at large. I've been in Nashville all life. I have never gn up every rning to see two people shot, one person Dea three people shot. Reporter: Autrities hunting for thtwo men believed have gunned down 33-year-old Bartley teal and 30-year-old Jaime satonio early Friday morning the parking lf an east Nashville bar. 1 Gallatin avenue, cobra bar, someonet. Reporter: The two walking back from a convenience ore when authorities sayhe salients robbed them apened fire Those guys come up and asked R for money, S probably would have just given it to them. Reporter: Investigators say a common thread may link those murders to two other violent incidents just days prior. August 8th, an unidentified N shot in the back and robbed while walking hogs. That woman now paralyzed. And onugust 14th31-year-old Kendall rice robbed D shot to death on hay to work. In all of E cases, witnesses telling police they spotted a black evy sedan speeding away from the scene. Residenow urged remain vigilant and not go out one. Police sayy believe suspects are still in the Nashville area. All of those crimes happening within about a ten-mildius. Orities Arnow stepping up their patrol, especially where these crimes have happened, and they are telling people to go out in groups, not alone. T's difficult for law enforcemento connect the dots but there are striking milarities been these cases. Similar witness descriptions ansimilar car description as well. Theye trying to follow every lead.

