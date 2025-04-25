Quick-thinking teen girl escapes alleged kidnapping caught on camera

Ariana MacMillan, 16, made a quick decision to run to a nearby store and pretend to know the shop owner, fleeing a man who she says was following her.

April 25, 2025

