-
Now Playing: Group demands recall of nearly 3M Kia and Hyundai vehicles
-
Now Playing: Selena Gomez reportedly seeking mental health treatment
-
Now Playing: Respiratory virus with potential to lead to rare disease raises concerns
-
Now Playing: Surviving Michael and the devastation left behind
-
Now Playing: Trump promises to call Saudi King 'at some point' about reporter's disappearance
-
Now Playing: American freed from captivity in Turkey to meet with Trump
-
Now Playing: Poll finds majority of Americans favor further investigation of Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Recall demanded for nearly 3 million Kia and Hyundai vehicles
-
Now Playing: Rescues underway for animals caught in Michael's destruction
-
Now Playing: Live action 'Aladdin' teaser trailer released
-
Now Playing: This couple's daughters are due at the same time
-
Now Playing: Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross perform live in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Astrotwins discuss horoscopes, what's in the stars and break down zodiac signs
-
Now Playing: 'Behind the Insta' of Hilary Swank's craziest photos
-
Now Playing: Hilary Swank on spontaneous cross-country travel and being back on the big screen
-
Now Playing: Couples who use 'we' are happier
-
Now Playing: Nike signs 1st athlete with cerebral palsy
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows Hurricane Michael's destruction
-
Now Playing: Areas hardest hit by Michael face curfew, power outages
-
Now Playing: Father, son rescue people trapped in floods from hurricane