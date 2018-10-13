Transcript for Recall demanded for nearly 3 million Kia and Hyundai vehicles

We start with the nearly 3 million cars on the road that a consumer group is warning could potentially burst into flames. The center for auto safety demanding a recall after reports that hundreds of kias and Hyundais spontaneously caught fire. ABC's erielle reshef has more including the response from the automakers. Erielle, good morning. Reporter: Good morning. That consumer safety group claims they've received one noncollision fire report every day for four months regarding vehicles made by the two auto giants. Now, the companies are pushing back against demands for that massive recall. This morning automakers Kia and Hyundai facing demands about by a consumer advocacy group to recall more than 2.9 million vehicles. The center saying they may be at risk for a fire citing they received videos like this from more than 220 complaints. We found almost one report every single day of one of these catching on fire. Again, no crash, it's just driving down the road and catching on fire. Reporter: Florida senator bill Nelson asking the government to identify and address any serious safety concerns hoping to avoid incidents like this one in Florida back in may. Get away. Get away from it. Reporter: Fire spewing from the bottom of this 2012 Kia sorento. Driver Susan king narrowly escaping before the car is swallowed by flames. King later learning that car was part of a safety recall for an engine defect. As I'm walking away from it, I look behind me and then the whole thing is just engulfed in flames. I'm grateful to be alive and unharmed. Reporter: In a statement Kia motors America questioning the safety group's methodology and analysis but saying it recognizes consumer safety is paramount and is committed to addressing every thermal incident. Hyundai also pushing back saying its search for a defect and could not find one already covered by an existing recall. Adding, in the rare case of a fire that resulted from a potential product defect, Hyundai takes immediate action to have the vehicle inspected to determine the cause and works directly with the customer on a resolution. The problem is, that recall didn't impact all 3 million of these vehicles so it doesn't cover everyone and some folks have had that recall repair and still are having their car catch on fire. Reporter: Both automakers insisting there are a number of factors that can cause a fire. The national highway traffic safety administration says they are investigating and it remains under consideration. Both car companies are encouraging consumers, customers to report any issues immediately. We know you can find more at safecar.gov and check out whether your make or model is affected by this recall. So important to do that. Terrifying. Yeah. It is when you see the images from that, it is terrifying. Know before you buy.

