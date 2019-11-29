Transcript for Severe storms slam West coast as travelers hit the road

This morning, heavy rain and blizzard-like conditions sweeping the nation and begin with rob Marciano tracking the latest on that major storm. It's not even winter yet and there is snow in southern California. Hard to believe. This is a remarkable storm. Winds over 80 miles an hour. Mountains, four feet of snow, video at 3,000 feet just north and east of Los Angeles and you can see just how tough that is. We had snow levels that were down below 2,000 feet and brought a lot of roadways and travel especially in the west was difficult to say the least. In the west, it's a Black Friday whiteout. Snow north of Los Angeles dropping visibility and making road conditions treacherous. It's scary. A lot of hydroplaning and a lot of stop and go. Seen a couple of cars that jackknifed so it's dangerous out there. Reporter: A rare sight in usually warm so Cal this section of los PADRES national forest. Many travelers from out of state in awe of the unusual winter weather. We've been coming here for years and seeing it like this grown up is like a winter wonderland. Once in a lifetime experience. From snow to heavy rain, flooding an rv park in la Mesa, California. A zinkel hole on the side of the 10 freeway trapping one car in mud. San Diego also seeing intense rain. This man and his cousin thankful to be alive after being trapped in this flooded parking garage. They used kegs to stay afloat before being rescued by neighbors. In Colorado a charter bus with 50 passengers on board losing control on the icy roads of I-25 rolling over. Five people rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. The party was traveling at minimum of 55 miles an hour which with these road conditions was way too fast. This has been slow to move but finally on the move east. Look at these alerts we have posted. Now a winter storm warning and new blizzard warning for parts of the northern plains again as this train of storms continues. Here's what we expect, southern California, rain and snow moving out today. In some of the mountain areas, two to four feet. Southwest, parts of the desert could see flooding rains as well and tomorrow night, maybe some severe storms across parts of the south. Blizzard conditions across the northern plains and a lot will get into cold air Sunday when a lot are traveling back home. This will at least start out as a wintry mix. Could be slick across parts of new England. Thank you for that.

