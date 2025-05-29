Sharks in the shallows
As summer fast approaches, there have been several reported incidents regarding close encounters with sharks. ABC News' Eva Pilgrim provides the latest update.
May 29, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Harvard University holds commencement ceremony
- Live
Karen Read's retrial on murder charges
- Live
Outside NYC courthouse during Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
- Live
View of Israel-Gaza border from southern Israel
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Capital Jewish Museum reopens with ceremony to honor Israeli embassy staffers killed in deadly shooting
Top Stories
Top Stories
Trump’s global tariffs blocked by federal judge3 hours ago
Reality stars leave prison as Trump weighs pardons in Whitmer kidnapping plot2 hours ago
Musk ends role as special government employee2 hours ago
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza grows as thousands storm food aid warehouse3 hours ago
Video shows passenger attacking TSA officers2 hours ago
Celebrity stylist says he witnessed Combs assault ex-girlfriend2 hours ago
United Airlines, JetBlue to join forces3 hours ago
Sharks in the shallows2 hours ago
Insurance hikes alert2 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder punch ticket to NBA Finals2 hours ago
Car crashes through roof…againMay 29, 2025
Hailey Bieber sells Rhode for $1B31 minutes ago
Pickleball fever spans the generationsMay 29, 2025
CEO warns AI ‘job bloodbath’ comingMay 29, 2025
Thieves cut through candy store to steal $2M in jewelry store heistMay 29, 2025
Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley freed from prison following presidential pardonMay 29, 2025
Gloria Estefan discusses her legacy, half-century-long career and new albumMay 29, 2025
Fmr. COVID response coordinator on RFK Jr.’s changes to vaccine scheduleMay 28, 2025
2 suspects face charges after fatal jet ski hit-and-run in Texas over holiday weekendMay 28, 2025
Manhunt intensifies for former Arkansas police chief turned escaped killerMay 28, 2025
Nuns' beatboxing performance on TV in Brazil goes viralMay 28, 2025
Victim in 1981 cold case murder identified; investigators looking for her killerMay 28, 2025
'Heartbreaking': Lawyers say 4-year-old girl could die within days if she is deportedMay 28, 2025
Trump administration halts student visa appointments to expand social media screeningMay 28, 2025
Georgia teen detained by ICE after mistaken arrest speaks outMay 28, 2025
FEMA denies North Carolina's request for full cost sharing of Hurricane Helene reliefMay 28, 2025
2nd suspect arrested in SoHo torture case, officials say beatings, drugs and gun usedMay 28, 2025
Trump swears in Jeanine Pirro as top prosecutor in DCMay 28, 2025
Trump claims he'll know in '2 weeks' if Putin is 'tapping' US alongMay 28, 2025
Trump escalates war with Harvard: 'They're getting in deeper and deeper'May 28, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022