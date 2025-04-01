SpaceX launches 1st polar astronaut mission

As part of SpaceX's Fram2 mission, an all-civilian crew is attempting to do what professional astronauts have never tried -- orbit the Earth from pole to pole.

April 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live