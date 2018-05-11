Transcript for Stacey Abrams responds to hacking claims, Trump's attacks

We asked both candidates in Georgia to join us this morning. Secretary Kemp declined, but we are joined by miss Abrams. Thank you for joining us this morning. We saw the Georgia democratic party calling that not only a lie from secretary Kemp, but they are calling it an abuse of power. Do you think secretary Kemp cooked up the charge to help his campaign? I do. In fact, I think he cooked up the charge because he realizes once again he has left 6 million voters' information vulnerable, and this has happened twice before. This is another failure of his leadership and he recognize IFS he got caught two days before the election having exposed so many Georgians, he would lose, and so he did what he does always, blame someone else for his mistakes. That's a pretty serious charge, abuse of power right there. I want to ask you about the racist robo-call. It has been denounced by secretary Kemp. Do you accept that repudiation? I think it's a little late for him to repudiate racist remarks given that he stood with someone wearing an anti-islam t-shirt. He refused to denounce the same man earlier who accused black veterans of people who should not be able to support our country. Secretary Kemp has not only abused his power, but abused his job. Just this week, he was hit twice by federal lawsuits where the federal judges agreed with voters that he had failed to do his job allowing them to cast their ballots. You don't deserve a promotion when you fail to do your work. Are you concerned these racist appeals are going to work? What I'm concerned about is that his overarching architecture of this, will make people think their votes don't count. The best antidote to his antics is to turn out and engage. People understand that education and jobs and access to affordable health care are on the ballot this year and I'm the only candidate with a comprehensive plan to move our state forward again. How about president trump? He called you part of the extreme far left and said if you get elected, the second amendment is gone is you would turn Georgia into a sanctuary city for criminal aliens. Your response? He is completely wrong. I believe in the second amendment. But I believe in responsible gun ownership, and as we have seen in recent weeks and the last few years, it is time for us to have common sense gun safety legislation. I support the fact that the federal government needs to take action on immigration, but in the state of Georgia, my responsibility will be to protect all people in our state, and most importantly, I want to expand medicaid because we have failed in the state of Georgia to do what's right by all people. Half a million Georgians stand to get access to health care, and we need to save hospitals in our state. These are values all Georgians care about. On the second amendment, you have supported legislation for people to turn in their assault weapons. I have supported legislation that responded to massacres across our country and said that we have to take action on assault weapons. As I said yesterday and will always say, we want to introduce legislation to start the conversation, but the legislative process leads to common results where people can work together on how we achieve our goals. I'm open to any conversation that will make our community safer, but we have to begin with the premise that assault weapons do not belong on our streets. If you win, you will be the first African-American woman governor of Georgia. What kind of message will that send? I think it will send an incredibly strong message that the face of leadership is evolving in the United States. That doesn't mean anyone is being pushed out. It means that more are being added to the conversation, and I hope I'm just the first of many. More people who stand up and understand that our voices matter and we cannot only cast those ballots, but stand for office. Stacey Abrams, thank you very much for your time this morning. Thank you for having me. We should say we did invite secretary Kemp on the program and he declined.

