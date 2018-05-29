Transcript for Starbucks stores closed nationwide for racial-bias training

We turn to Starbucks shutting down 8,000 of th stores this afternoon for racial buy glass training after two black men were arres last H sparking protests across the county. ABC' linsey Davis is there in Philadelphia where those arrests took place and Thi all started. Go morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning, Y. This location is actual using at 11:30 this morning so be to G your venti, lattes and fracinos rly. The video of the two blacken passing after one asked to use the bathroom withoutaking a purchase. Now Starbucks is attempting to that as a teach moment so today at around 2:00 P. More tha8,000 Starbucks locations across the country willse for uonscious bias training for 175,000loyees. Starbus describes it as a four-hour er class designed to add impt bias, E inchugs and help prediscrcy discrimination I the hop of preventingure incies a they will watch a VI and a documentary and brto ser discussion groups to tal aboutheir own experiences.now one change that's come about as a rt of what happen the company now says thatnyone can use starbuckspaces inincluding restrooms without making a purchase some critics are saying T is one big pr stun they say T don't think will be anernight fix but commitment of a long-term In the training video there a very familiarface. Commonppears in the trainingeo and he basically talks about how we can seeach other fully and respectfully. Thank you so ch.

