Surfer describes close encounter with shark

Jens Heller was riding the waves in Northern California when a 10-foot shark went for his board, leaving bite marks behind. Heller eventually managed to make it back to shore unharmed.

June 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live