Teen rescued from rip current

Investigators say the 15-year-old Florida boy was at the beach with his family in Martin County when his mother could no longer see him in the water and called authorities for help.

June 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live