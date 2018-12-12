Transcript for Theresa May in danger of losing her job amid Brexit

James Longman is in London. We know she faces a no confidence vote in just a few hours. Good morning. Reporter: Yeah, good morning, robin. That's right. A huge day here at the British parliament. The future of Britain's prime minister is very much in the balance this morning. Tonight Theresa may's party will vote on whether she should remain leader threatening the political future, the U.S.' closest ally. She says she is not going anywhere, the latest chapter in a complicated brexit story. After months of negotiation, Theresa may got a deal to leave the European union and had planned to put that deal to parliament but she did not have the votes to get the deal done and now members of her own party think she is too weak to govern and want her replaced and, guys, in just a few hours we'll learn her fate, robin. A lot of people watching. Thank you. Thank you, robin.

