Top vehicle picks of 2025 revealed

ABC News chief transportation correspondent Gio Benitez exclusively announces the highest-rated Consumer Reports car picks and top scores.

February 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live