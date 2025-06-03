Tourists speak out after fleeing clouds of ash in Mt. Etna eruption

A massive eruption sent tourists running and thick clouds of gas and molten rock spewing into the air as Mount Etna erupted on Italy’s island of Sicily on Monday.

June 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live