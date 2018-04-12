Trump, Clinton, Obama to gather for Bush's funeral

All living presidents will attend the funeral for George H.W. Bush, putting Trump in the same room as Barack Obama and Hillary and Bill Clinton for the first time since Trump's inauguration.
1:14 | 12/04/18

