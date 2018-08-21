Transcript for Trump discredits special counsel, calls Mueller's team 'thugs'

Our topstory, president trump takingim at th Russia investigate a blistering new intew. C's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vegas in ington with the latest. Good morning. Repor good morning to you. President trump is insisting he the power to run the Russia probe himself. Says he just hasn't CN T do that now aer declaring so manyes that he absolutely S to sit down with rt Mueller he nowasting doubt on that. This morning a prential T after saying he wants to sit down with Robert Mueller. 100%. I would love tospea I wolove Reporter: President trump now sayse's worriedestigators would pit his words against others who have ttified lik former F dirtor James Comey. The predent telling reuters it could perjury T saying, E, even I I am tellinghe truth that makes me a thatno good.even amid the chaos he described thwhite house as a smooth runng chine. The exception, hesays, the Russia probe. On twi president trump blasted Mueller as disgraced and discted Callin team thugs H told route that until no been his Cho to stay out of the investigation saying, now I don't have to stay out.I can go in and I could ever. Could run if I want. I'm totally allowed T be involved if I wanted to be. So far I haven'tsen toe invo. I'll stay out. It comes amid rat that the top lawyer in the white house S become one of ler's mostortant inside sources. "The New York Times" reporting don Gahn has met with Mueller' at least three for a total of 30 hours, more than any other white H witness. Mcgahn,ot commenting. Andast a mistake to hav you speak without ls to special cosel Mueller? Have did you confide bec you thought the president would ay you? Reporter: H trying to re the white house in an email to the president'segal team described by anews, mcgahn's lawyer wrot he did not incrimi him. It is important to remember that mcgahn is key player inside thhite house, inside this west wing, he has been right re for key eventsncluding the firing O James Comey. No idea exactly W mcgahn has told Eller's investigators for those 30 hours terviews, George. Of crse, the speounsel is not tal abouthis one. Thanks vermuch. Let's talk Toan Abrams about

