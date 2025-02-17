Trump takes victory lap at Daytona 500 as he overhauls government
President Donald Trump greeted NASCAR fans over the weekend as Elon Musk and the Trump administration target roughly 200,000 federal employees who have been on the job for less than a year.
February 17, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
View of Paris as European leaders meets to discuss Ukraine
- Live
View of White House on Presidents Day
- Live
Hospital in Rome where Pope Francis is hospitalized for bronchitis
- Live
View of Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine
- Live
Kentucky Gov. Beshear holds news conference on weather preparations
Top Stories
Top Stories
Deadly flash flooding hits parts of the South3 hours ago
The next cross-country winter storm3 hours ago
Snowstorm causes travel chaos in Northeast3 hours ago
United flight diverted to Newfoundland for multiple days3 hours ago
Trump takes victory lap at Daytona 500 as he overhauls government2 hours ago
US officials to meet Putin’s representatives over war in Ukraine3 hours ago
Luigi Mangione releases 1st statement from behind bars3 hours ago
Egg prices soar as bird flu continues to spread3 hours ago
Pope Francis remains hospitalized, Vatican says2 hours ago
Teen killed, five others injured in Austrian knife attack2 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Jay-Z see civil case dismissed2 hours ago
‘Conclave’ wins big at BAFTAS2 hours ago
Best moments from star-studded NBA All-Star game2 hours ago
William Byron details reaction to historic Daytona 500 win2 hours ago
Rubio meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuFeb 16, 2025
Judges fired amid immigration crackdownsFeb 16, 2025
5 charged in brutal murder of transgender manFeb 16, 2025
White House pushes for Russia-Ukraine peace dealFeb 16, 2025
Musk starts mass government layoffs, targets roughly 200,000 employeesFeb 16, 2025
Trump has been ‘uncomfortable’ with Adams’ case for a year: PriebusFeb 16, 2025
Auburn outfielder honors late mother after hitting home runFeb 16, 2025
What to know about the bird flu outbreak and its risk to your health and walletFeb 16, 2025
How deep are the government cuts likely to go?Feb 16, 2025
Mayor Adams’ cooperation with Trump administration is 'very disturbing': JeffriesFeb 16, 2025
Are the BAFTAS the true predictor of Oscar things to come?Feb 16, 2025
Marco Rubio meets with Benjamin NetanyahuFeb 16, 2025
Drivers flee after deadly pileup on major highwayFeb 15, 2025
Jane Doe drops lawsuit against Jay-Z, DiddyFeb 15, 2025
American hostage reunites with family after release from HamasFeb 15, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022