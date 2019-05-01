Transcript for Trump looking at other wall funding options: Source

Now to the partial government shutdown entering its 15th day this morning with Democrats and the president locked in a stalemate. The president warning the shutdown could be far from over and he's considering a drastic move to fund his birdie wall. ABC's white house correspondent Tara Palmeri is at the white house with the details. Good morning, Tara. Reporter: Good morning, Eva. Neither side is willing to give an inch, in fact, they seem to be hardening in their positions and now the president is looking at ways to bypass congress to get funding for the wall. In a surprise appearance in the rose garden, the president standing firm in his decision to keep the doors of the government closed. The president confirming his threat to democratic leaders that he's willing to keep the government shutdown for months or a year or longer if he does not get funding for his wall at the Mexican border. Is that your assessment where we are? Absolutely I said that. I don't think it will but I am prepared. Without borders I've said it many times we don't have a country. Reporter: Two weeks into the shutdown and both sides are locked in a bitter stalemate. We discussed a bunch of issues as the leader said that were somewhat contentious and we'll continue discussing of course. Reporter: Now the president signaling he's willing to take drastic measures by ordering a national emergency to bypass congress and build the wall himself telling our Terry Moran. Have you considered using emergency powers to grant yourself authorities to build this wall without congressional approval? Yes, I have. You have? Yes, I have. And I can do it if I want. So you don't need congressional approval to build -- No, absolutely, we can call a national emergency because of the security of our country, absolutely. No, we can do it. I haven't done it. I may do it. So, is that a threat hangs over the Democrats? I never threaten anybody. But I am allowed to do that, yes. Reporter: The president's former homeland security adviser and ABC news contributor Tom Bossert warns that it would most certainly be challenged by the courts. He will bring about legal challenges, congressional objection and a whole series of really difficult to resolve administrative law matters. Reporter: While his staff has been telling Democrats that they're ready to compromise on the 5.6 billion for border security, this morning trump not willing to budge. We want $5.6 billion very strongly because numbers are thrown around. 1.6, 2.1, 2.5. This is national security we're talking about. Reporter: Neither is the speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi, who is refusing to pass a bill that includes funding for that wall. We're not doing a wall. Does anybody have any doubt that we are not doing a wall? Reporter: The victims of this bitter battle, 800,000 federal employees working without pay or furloughed. The president says their pain is for a higher purpose. The people that won't get next week's pay or the following week's pay, I think if you ever really looked at those people, I think they'd say, Mr. President, keep going, this is far more important. Reporter: Working groups of staffers will continue negotiating over the weekend, but no matter what happens the government will be closed until Tuesday because congress is out of session until then. Eva. Tara, the shutdown is having apparently an impact on the TSA, screeners working without pay. Reporter: That's right, Eva. TSA says there's been an increase in callouts since the holiday but they say there's been minimal impact on security. Eva. Tara Palmeri at the white house, thank you. Are you feeling the impact of the government shutdown like having problems getting your tax questions answered by the irs or your student loans or other payments are delayed. Maybe you're a member of the military. Federal law enforcement or work for the government and are ,. Federal law enforcement or work federal law enforcement or work for the government and are worried about paying your bills. ABC news wants to hear your shutdown stories. Go to our "Good morning America" Facebook page to find out how to share them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.