Transcript for Urgent investigation after houses of worship are torched

We turn to the search now for a serial arsonist targeting jehovah's witnesses in Washington state. It began in March just as this house of warship was burned to the ground, and officials looking for this suspect. Linsey Davis has the story. Reporter: This raging fire at a Washington state church is the latest in what investigators say could be the work of a serial arsonist. This was a targeted situation of some sort that we're still trying to sort out. Reporter: Investigators are looking into whether these ferocious flames sparked early Friday morning, are tied to this suspect caught here on surveillance video. Authorities say apparently setting fire to this kingdom hall in western Washington back in March. This latest fire is one of five attacks this year involving arson, shots fired and a suspicious device all aimed at jehovah's witness houses of worship, all in the same county. What are they going to do next? What is their motivation? Reporter: This man seen here buying fireplace logs back in July is now considered a person of interest. We're actually looking to solve the previous crimes and also we're looking to the people and citizens to come forward. Reporter: Authorities are now beefing up security in the area. They are offering a reward up to $16,000 for any information that leads to an arrest. Jehovah's witnesses are known to be peaceful people. Exactly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.