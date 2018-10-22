Transcript for Urgent manhunt underway after police officer killed

We want to turn to the urgent manhunt for a cop killer outside of Atlanta. The officer gunned down while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle. One suspect is in custody. The other facing a murder charge, is still at large. ABC's system. Has the latest. Reporter: Police in Georgia this morning are searching for the suspect in a killing of one of their own. Officer Antwan toney was shot and killed after a call about a suspicious vehicle. Before the officer could even walk up to the car, police say someone inside started shooting at police through the glass. Responding officers did, in fact, return fire, and one of the officers dragged officer toney away to cover. Reporter: Officer toney was hit and rushed to the Atlanta suburbs where he died. The suspect in the car sped away, but Saturday night, police were able to find 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow. He is being held without bond and has not entered a plea. The second suspect is this young man, 18-year-old tafahree Maynard who is accused of aggravated assault and felony murder. The officer was three days short of his third anniversary on the force. At police precincts, families are hanging blue ribbons with the officer's badge number. It's just the one thing people can do to say thank you for not only what he gave up, but what he did every day. Reporter: One point overnight, police had a house surrounded. They thought the suspect was inside it, but he wasn't. The call that began all of this was a person calling in saying there were a group of guys in a car smoking pot and somehow this turned deadly, showing just how dangerous the job is for police on the force every day. There is a vigil, Cecilia, scheduled tonight. Our thoughts go out to that community and the officer's family. It's mega millions time.

