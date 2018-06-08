-
Now Playing: Drones laden with explosives explode in Maduro assassination attempt
-
Now Playing: Venezuelan President targeted in apparent assassination attempt
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama hitting the road for voter registration
-
Now Playing: Trump makes new admission in Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: President says Trump Tower meeting was not illegal
-
Now Playing: Chris Christie: Democrats need 'a little bit more exciting' message to voters
-
Now Playing: Powerhouse Roundtable: Trump's 'shifting stories' on Russia 'are a problem'
-
Now Playing: 'Chaos' around Trump 'has unnerved a lot of people': GOP Gov. Kasich
-
Now Playing: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee: 'We feel very positive' going into midterms
-
Now Playing: 'Obstruction of justice by tweet is absurd': Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow
-
Now Playing: Trump holds rally in Ohio ahead of last special election before midterms
-
Now Playing: War of words between Trump and LeBron James
-
Now Playing: Federal judge rules the Trump administration must restore DACA
-
Now Playing: China needs to fix trade practices, according to White House
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Fact-checking Trump's false claims
-
Now Playing: Trump repeats shutdown threat before midterms
-
Now Playing: Trump mocks criticism of his meeting with Putin
-
Now Playing: Trump attacks 'Sleepin' Bob' Casey at Pennsylvania rally
-
Now Playing: National security team says Russia is trying to meddle in midterms
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump: The media is not the enemy of the people