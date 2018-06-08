WH officials deny connection to Maduro assassination attempt

Two top Trump administration officials have denied U.S. involvement in the apparent assassination attempt of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
2:12 | 08/06/18

Amy. To that suspected assain attempt on maduro,ne withxplosives going off whi he gave a each. Venezuelans are saying co-conatorsromhe U.S. Re involved but white house officials are denying that our chief national correspond Matt gutn the last on this story. Good morning, Matt. Orter: He good morning. If thepected cou turns out to be real it woule first ever assassion attempt Ung a drone on a head of state. They S it wasced by lemii. The white Hou is saying, equivocall there was no U.S. Governnt involventtll in whatever happened. This morning, the U.S. Is deg it a the apparent assassination attempt on Venezuelan president Nicolas durday. Maduro was speaking at a military parade in the capital when you H flinch . Maduhenooup. The camera rattl a your what Aro be osions. Seconds his security team Bos up, shing him with those buetprooflankets a hustli him offstage. Down belowilitary ban break ranks D scatter. His admistration is CING two onesded with two pounds of explosives each were detonate H I'm standing alive and victorious vedyready toontinue the battle. The Venezuelan government Ising it on far right factions inde the cry which say collaborated withpirators I botco and the United States. They sayheal stigation sh living floda finance plot but provide specific idence. I can say unocally there isnment ement. Reporter: They sayen peopleere injured and no one was Kile is suspicion it was staged and even house ggested I M be a setup concocted as a pretext to crack down on the socialist opponts. Have ha to have been an elate hoax. Devastating earthquake in

