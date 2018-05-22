-
Now Playing: History at the Library: First Woman, African-American Sworn In as Librarian of Congress
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton Is First Woman To Secure Democratic Nomination
-
Now Playing: DC mayor reveals she's adopted a baby, become a single mom
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Bishop 'didn't believe' he was asked to speak at the royal wedding
-
Now Playing: A woman to lead the New York Stock Exchange for the first time
-
Now Playing: The royal wedding's British gospel choir director speaks out
-
Now Playing: The Obamas sign multiyear production deal with Netflix
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' finalist Caleb Lee Hutchinson performs live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' finalist on competing against girlfriend Maddie Poppe
-
Now Playing: 'Idol' and 'DWTS' finalists face-off in 'Sync or Spin'
-
Now Playing: 'DWTS' winner Adam Rippon, finalist Tonya Harding talk season 26 finale
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' runner-up and winner reveal relationship
-
Now Playing: 'DWTS' champ Adam Rippon and 'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe talk victories
-
Now Playing: 7 firefighter colleagues welcome babies within months of each other
-
Now Playing: Bishop describes powerful sermon at Harry, Meghan's wedding
-
Now Playing: Parents take son to court to get him to move out
-
Now Playing: Harry, Meghan to make 1st post-wedding appearance
-
Now Playing: Toxic cloud prompts warning in Hawaii volcano emergency
-
Now Playing: Olympian sues USA swimming over alleged sexual abuse cover-up
-
Now Playing: Rosenstein agrees to Trump 'demand' for probe: WH