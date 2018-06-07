Transcript for Woman says poolgoer targeted her because of race

We want to turn T confrontatio swimming pool caught on camera an africancan say she and her baby W targeted becaof their race. Kendis gibsos the Stor Reporter: We've seen so many of these alleged racial ofiling cases and you know T nicknames. Permit tt barbecue bec and add pool pat paul.pa, what sayyou. Orning the lt from the chapters of doing while black. A video of police B called on innocentck persow going viral. And nobody else was asked their I.D. I feelhis is racial ofiling. I am the onlyck person here with my son in T pool. Reporter: Jasmine Edwards and hehild were at their neighborhood pool he fourth of July when another resident Adam bloom called the kochs who say he refused to bve Edwards lived in his neighborhood. Firstall heed for my address. I gave it to him. And then he cameack andsaid, ll, I did -- As long as I'm -- Reporter: The police attemp to defuse the situation asked for her permission T proveo bloom ther access card worksn the pool lock which it does. Green andt cks. There you go, sir. That's good enough fe Toda Do you want to apolog Adam. Reporter:om's attorney declined to comment.it follows weeks viralideos owcasing white neighbo calling the police for black people doingngly everyday things from mowing lawns. You S not be getting the police Cal on Y because you cutting gr Reporter: To barbecuing in the pa rcoal grills are not allowed he Alison Ettel lost her job after reportin8-year-old selling water earninger the ckname permit Patty. Cane all youtment the whole world going to see you, boo. She denies race was part ofit. Bloo claims he occasionally asks pool visitors for their I.D. Can ymane using your card to get in thedio and, Eddie is like, I'm going to need your He'll have to make me show it to him. I'ust leave I at that, Keis. Ank you so much, man.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.