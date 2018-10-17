Transcript for Woman speaks out after blocking black neighbor from apartment

Now to new developments now in that confrontation that's going viral showing a woman refusing to let a neighbor into their apartment building in St. Louis. Now we're hearing her side of the story for the first time. ABC's linsey Davis is here with that. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning to you, Michael. The woman dubbed by social media users as key fob Kelly doesn't think she's done anything wrong. Her defense, she says she was just following the rules set forth by the building. This morning, the woman social media dubbed key fob Kelly in this now viral video is speaking out. Please move, ma'am? I can. Do you live here? Reporter: Hilary Mueller defending her actions telling fox 2 now she was merely trying to follow the condo's guidelines for residents. If you want to come into my building -- It's not your building. You're not the owner. My only intent was to follow the direction I was given by our condo association board members repeatedly and that is never to allow access to any individual you do not know. Reporter: Mueller says d'arreion Toles was trying to enter the building as she had the door cracked open while she was taking her dog for a walk. I do not think I did anything wrong. I upheld the ask of me to its fullest extent. The direction from the condo association is so repeated that if you don't know the person, you do not let them in. Reporter: Mueller then followed him to his apartment where Toles used his key to open his apartment door. You just followed me all the way to my door. As a -- You see my key is in the door. Reporter: The video went viral. As for the accusations of racism, these are claims that Mueller vehemently denies. That is absolutely false and heartbreaking and those are words that truly cut deep. Reporter: ABC news did reach out for a copy of the condo association guidelines. We were provided this response from the president of the association saying my attorney has advised me not to make any statements or share any documents at this time but what's still outstanding is that she still got on the elevator, still followed him down the hallway to his apartment. Felt uncomfortable -- She could have just left him at the front door. He could have opened it himself with his key fob. We do see signs like that in our apartment buildings and parking garages and stuff like that but why didn't she just close the door and let him use his little -- That's what remains unknown. This is how she handled it. Nothing today, you got no -- I'm dry. Fresh out. Okay. Thank you, linsey, as always. Coming up an ABC news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.